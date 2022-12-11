Harry and Meghan tackle their rift with the royal family in a new documentary. Video / Netflix

Prince Harry has “absolutely no regrets” after the docuseries Harry & Meghan dropped on Netflix last week - despite repeatedly asking for delays and edits to the show.

The Duke of Sussex is reportedly “delighted” by how the NZ$167 million series turned out, reports the Sun.

His reaction comes as a surprise, after he was said to have begged for extensive cuts to the series as well as delaying its release following the death of his grandmother the Queen in September.

The duke was reportedly “frantically” asking the streamer to hold the series until after Christmas and asking for “major changes” to its content.

But a source says Harry is thrilled with how the series turned out, and wants his family, particularly his father King Charles and brother Prince William, to see it.

The source told The Mirror: “Harry is delighted with the narrative of the documentary and how he and Meghan came across.

“The reason for doing this was to share their truth on their lives. He feels it told the story he wanted the world to hear and has absolutely no regrets.”

The insider, reportedly a close friend of Princess Diana, claims Harry wants his family to watch the series to understand the struggles he and Meghan have faced.

Harry is reportedly keen to make “some kind of peace” with his family in spite of claims the documentary has only made things worse for the royal family.

During the first three episodes of the Netflix doco released last Thursday, the couple spoke about Megxit and the “unconscious bias” of racism in the royal family.

Harry and Meghan in their Netflix docuseries. Picture: Netflix

“Harry and Meghan hope family members and courtiers will watch or, more importantly, listen to their comments,” the source continued.

“But they know nothing they speak about will be addressed in public.

“They hope it may prompt a greater understanding from the King and the Cambridges of how Harry and Meghan feel about their experiences in England. Harry retains hope for a reconciliation. He loves his father and brother, no matter what people think.”

The insider claimed Harry’s decision to make the documentary bore similarities to his mother Diana’s decision to “speak her truth” about her marriage to Prince Charles in Andrew Morton’s book.

“One of Diana’s reasons for speaking out was to help senior royals have an understanding of the impact on others caught up in the Firm.

“She and Harry were both brave enough to fight back.”

However, others have claimed the doco has only pushed the Sussexes and the rest of the royals further apart.

One claimed it was unlikely the two brothers would ever mend the rift in their relationship now that the docuseries it out.

Another said William was ‘infuriated” that his brother had disobeyed him by including footage of Martin Bashir’s infamous interview with Diana in the series.