How Melbourne woman lost 138kg weight in 18 months

Anna said she was aware she had a "massive problem." Photo / Supplied

A woman who once weighed 206kg has revealed how she lost almost half her weight in just under two years.

Anna Kambranis, 50, of Melbourne, was aware she needed to make a drastic change to her life but it wasn't until her friends pulled her aside to have a chat about her health when it really hit home.

"I had a massive problem, I was very obese," Kambranis told Sunrise.

It was in January 2018 when Kambranis turned her life around after embarking on a period of weight-loss that saw her lose an incredible 138kg in 18 months.

She hired a personal trainer and overhauled her junk-food and alcohol-fuelled diet to one that had a more nutritional plan.

It wasn't until her friends pulled her aside to have a chat about her health when Anna realised she needed to make a change. Photo / VisionSource

"The secret is just will and determination," she told the programme. "It was so much weight to take off, so I just put my mind to it and started exercising."

While she hits the gym at least three times a week, it's not the only form of exercise she does to keep the kilos off – she also walks up to three hours a week.

"My routine every day is having my breakfast, then I go for a one or two- or three-hour walk," Kambranis said.

"I've not stopped since I lost this weight, I just want to keep it off."

Kambranis' strict meal plan now sees her eating five meals a day to prevent her from feeling hungry and binge eating on unhealthy snacks.

Anna said her family and friends is what also got her through. Photo / VisionSource

However, she doesn't shy away from enjoying an occasional sweet or savoury treat.

"I believe in life that you can eat healthily, but you can always have a cheat day," she said.

The Melbourne woman is currently in training to tick off yet another bucket list dream.

Having already completed multiple half-marathons, Kambranis now has her eyes set on the Great Ocean Road Marathon.

She has already run several half-marathons and now has her sights set on the Great Ocean Road Marathon in Melbourne at the end of the year. Photo / VisionSource

The Virtual Melbourne Marathon event will be held this year from December 5 to 13.

While diet and exercise have gone hand-in-hand in helping Kambranis achieve her lifestyle goals, it's her "support team" of friends and family who cheered her on and celebrated each milestone that "really got me through", she said.