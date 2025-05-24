How Jon Bridges’ personal journey fuels advocacy for fertility support

Since then, he’s started Believer Media with Paddy Gower to bring positive news – “inspiration, great Kiwis and just a weekly dose of good stuff” – to New Zealand through the website Stuff.

Jon’s also a road cycling fanatic, taking fifth place in the recent road cycling nationals competition.

Jon and Gemma celebrate 15 years of marriage this year. Six years of that were spent trying to start a family, which they’d assumed would be straightforward. However, after a year without success, they sought medical advice.

For Jon, their fertility journey feels like a distant memory now. Photo / Emily Chalk

“It slowly dawns on you that something isn’t right,” explains Gemma. “We saw our GP, then got put on the waiting list for IVF, and that was the start of our years-long fertility journey.”

The couple had several rounds of intrauterine insemination (IUI) and Gemma took ovulation-inducing medication before finally conceiving Zeno two years later.

“We thought, ‘Okay, my body has done it once, so it should be easier next time,’” says Gemma.

But it wasn’t the case, as conceiving Romy was even harder. They underwent multiple rounds of IVF, enduring invasive procedures, hormone treatments and the crushing disappointment of six failed embryo transfers. Gemma also suffered toxoplasmosis, a virus that can cause deformities in foetuses, and recurring polyps in her uterus lining.

“There were months of doctor’s visits, uncomfortable procedures, injections, blood tests, prodding, poking, waiting and then more waiting,” Jon remembers. “And all the while, life’s on hold because everything revolves around the next cycle.”

A close friend offered to be a surrogate but, just as they considered it, they learned Gemma was pregnant with Romy after four long years of trying.

“I‘d taken so many negative tests that I didn’t let myself believe it for a long time,” she admits. “I had got to the point where I was thinking I couldn’t put my body through it any more – it was too hard, too emotional.”

The Bridges’ home is a bustling hub of activity. Photo / Emily Chalk

Jon reflects, “We were so lucky. Not everyone gets to have the ending we had.”

Now the Bridges’ home is a bustling hub of activity. They describe Zeno, 11, as a “cheeky, cool and nurturing” boy, who’s a talented artist and a sports enthusiast, playing football, tennis and badminton.

Romy, 6, is a whirlwind of energy. “She’s very funny,” says Jon. “She’s quite bossy, loves school and is a delightful little character.”

Jon has joined the board of Fertility NZ, a support and advocacy organisation for people experiencing fertility struggles.

“It’s easy to forget what we went through once you have your kids and life moves on,” says Jon. “But so many people are still in that place of uncertainty, waiting and hoping.

“One of the best things for us was talking to others going through something similar – people who truly understood. Fertility NZ provides that for so many, and I want to be part of making sure those resources are there.”

He also hopes to advocate for better access to fertility treatment.

“We were lucky – we got public funding when we needed it,” he shares. “But that’s not the case for everyone. It shouldn’t be a privilege to get the help you need to start a family.”

Their fertility journey feels like a distant memory now, but every day, they’re grateful for their outcome.

“Family life is busy, it’s fun and it’s full of love,” he enthuses. “And that’s exactly what we always wanted.”

To find out more or to donate, visit fertilitynz.org.nz.