Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

How I took care of my partner with dementia and saved myself

By Sue Dickman
Washington Post·
6 mins to read
In opting not to save myself from the burden of Alex’s care, I ended up saving myself from the burden of regret. And that is going to last me a lifetime. Photo / 123rf

In opting not to save myself from the burden of Alex’s care, I ended up saving myself from the burden of regret. And that is going to last me a lifetime. Photo / 123rf

People told me to put my husband in an assisted living facility. Here’s why I didn’t.

In the months after my partner, Alex, was diagnosed with dementia in 2019, more than one person

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle