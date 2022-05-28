One woman's bold move has gone viral on TikTok. Photo / TikTok @yungoatmilk

A TikTok user has shared with fans her rom-com moment.

Taking to the social media platform, a woman called Sophie revealed she finally made a move on a male customer she had been secretly admiring for months.

Working at Grams Cafe in Edinburgh, UK, the waitress shared a video of a man sitting in the cafe working on his laptop, she captioned the video "Anyone know this guy? He always comes into my work and I think he's so cute."

She then said "I want to shoot my shot" and filmed herself making him a coffee. The Sun reported the waitress had been drawing pictures and cute designs on his coffee for months but this time decided to make her interest clear.

Using coffee foam she wrote "Ur cute" on his cappuccino.

Before taking the cute coffee over to him she filmed herself and said "literally shaking ... here we go" and filmed from afar as he took a photo of the sweet gesture.

Screaming with excitement the TikTok user said "I'll keep y'all updated".

The waitress posted another video with an update and admitted she got his number adding "turns out he's been taking photos of all the coffees I've ever made him over the months" and continued to post pictures of the past coffees.

She then took her next steps to her followers and said "wtf do I do we're texting right now!"

The two videos quickly went viral on the social media platform and many viewers commented, desperate to know if the story would play out like a real life rom-com.

One commented "and that's how I met your mother", another said "(banging my head against the wall) this is the beginning of a rom-com."

TikTok influencer Joey Kidney said "aww I didn't think this could get any cuter and it got cuter. I love that for you."

"Not all of us having a front row seat to irl rom-com. Thank you for keeping us update." A TikTok user said.

The waitress posted a further update yesterday that said "we're texting, everything's going good. We're still messaging" but revealed he has gone on a holiday with his family and she is going on a separate holiday so it will be two weeks before fans get another update.

She then added: "When we're both back from our respective holidays, he told me that he'd like to take me out on a date."