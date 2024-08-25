An average sized orange will provide around 10-12 grams of carbohydrates via natural sugars. This carbohydrate is easy to digest to provide sustained energy.
In sports with shorter durations, additional bursts of energy are not always essential, as muscle stores are less likely to be as depleted.
So although oranges aren’t essential in shorter duration sports that go for less than 75 minutes, they can assist with hydration, provide a release of energy and include key nutrients to help children stay healthy – plus their natural sweetness can make them enjoyable.
Are there any downsides?
Despite the benefits of eating oranges, Netball Queensland reportedly banned them at halftime, 15 years ago.
The concern? Potential damage to children’s teeth due to the acidity of oranges. Coaches were encouraged to promote fluids instead of oranges to keep players hydrated.
While it’s true that increased consumption of fruits and fruit juices can harm teeth, eating a few orange slices at halftime is unlikely to cause significant damage.
In fact, dehydration is more of a concern for dentists due to the resulting lack of saliva production.
Saliva helps to protect the teeth from tooth decay and erosion – when saliva production is reduced, so too is the protection of teeth.
Recently, some South Australian football clubs have also banned oranges, with some teams replacing them with lollies. This shift seems to have evolved from parents talking to each other and deciding a sugar hit is beneficial.
But lollies are often sticky, causing them to adhere to the tooth’s surface and remain there for extended periods. This prolonged exposure to sugar increases the risk of tooth decay.
A fact sheet endorsed by Nutrition Australia and Australian Dental Association states eating lollies is not recommended for junior players.
The Victorian Government’s Vic Kids Eat Well programme still promotes the idea of “refuel with fruit”, encouraging junior players to snack on easy-to-prepare fruits such as sliced oranges and apples.
They also suggest lower-acidity alternatives like watermelon or bananas.
So while it’s difficult to know exactly how, where and why oranges became so ubiquitous in sport, they do seem to serve a purpose for athletes of all ages and abilities.
Vaughan Cruickshank is a senior lecturer in Health and Physical Education at the University of Tasmania. Brendon Hyndman is an associate professor (adjunct) of health & physical education at Charles Sturt University. Matt Sharman is a senior lecturer in Health Sciences and Nutrition at the University of Tasmania. Tom Hartley is a lecturer in Health and Physical Education at the University of Tasmania.
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons licence. Read the original article.