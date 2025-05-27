Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

How a scientist who studies ‘super agers’ exercises for a longer life

Washington Post
6 mins to read

Longevity expert Eric Topol exercises at his home in the La Jolla neighbourhood of San Diego. Photo / Sandy Huffaker, The Washington Post

Longevity expert Eric Topol exercises at his home in the La Jolla neighbourhood of San Diego. Photo / Sandy Huffaker, The Washington Post

Cardiologist Eric Topol, 70, spent years researching healthy ageing. Now, he lives by what he’s learned.

Seventeen years ago, Eric Topol, a cardiologist and founder of the Scripps Research Translational Institute in the La Jolla neighbourhood of San Diego, set out to discover why some people age so well, when

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle