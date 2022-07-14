Hop on, hop off, tuck in: Auckland's rapid transit KFC map

Changes to our Covid response on the way, new stats on bullying in the police and the latest in who will succeed Boris Johnson as British Prime Minister in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Auckland's rapid population growth and outward expansion have brought the Super City a host of problems as its residents grapple with the changing needs of our biggest metropolis.

Debate has raged on whether funding should go to roads or rapid transit and on how to marry the desperate need for more intensive housing with the desire to retain some of the city's Victorian character.

But, until now, Aucklanders have been sadly lacking a key piece of information needed to shape decision-making on the future of their city.

How far away is the nearest KFC?

Or, more precisely, how far away is the local branch of KFC from the nearest rapid transit hub?

For what could be more inviting than stepping off a bus or train to catch a whiff of fried chicken on the breeze?

Software engineer Jono Cooper has now created some Kentucky Fried Cartography to answer the question on how well served Aucklanders are for easy access to the guilty pleasure.

here’s a map you didn’t know you needed pic.twitter.com/W1lVYa7rk9 — Jono Cooper (@consindo) July 13, 2022

The map, based on the iconic London Underground map, claims to show all of Auckland's rapid transit stations that are within a 10-minute walking distance of a KFC outlet.

This includes stops on Auckland's rail network and bus stations on the Northern Busway.

The map highlights some known issues with Auckland's public transport, including the dearth of options for those north of the bridge, with only two busway stations qualifying (including the highly questionable inclusion of the Akoranga station which is surely only a 10-minute walk away from Takapuna KFC under the most extreme circumstances).

Socioeconomic issues were also highlighted by one user who wrote: "Interesting to see a geographic divide here -- looks like more stations are nearby to KFCs in the south than in the north and west of Auckland."

"Yeah, you're (unfortunately?) absolutely correct," Cooper replied.

"South Auckland generally has a lower socioeconomic population, so you see a lot more fast food chains in the area in general."

The map shows that, as expected, the CBD is well-seasoned for KFC but there are dark areas where passengers would struggle to find an outlet when they reach their stop.

The Onehunga line, for example, offers no KFC options after it splits from the main line.

Auckland, there is much work to do.