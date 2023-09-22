The final straw resulting in 'Megxit' has been revealed. Photo / AP

In early 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially left their duties as working royals, now the act from the royal family resulting in their decision has been revealed.

The New York Post has reported that a photo released by Buckingham Palace was the final straw for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, with the couple resigning two days after it was released to the public.

Author Andrew Morton - who wrote the unauthorised biography, Meghan: A Hollywood Princess - told the news outlet that a history-making photo of the late Queen Elizabeth II — and her heirs, the now King Charles, Prince William and Prince George taken in the throne room, left Harry and Meghan so taken aback they made the decision to step away from their roles as senior royals.

“The royal couple suspected that the entire institution was conspiring against them. As they saw it, the evidence was all around them. The unspoken code was straightforward: the future of the monarchy was assured, with or without Meghan and Harry,” Morton said.

The new portrait of the Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and Prince George. Photo / Twitter

In a statement released to the public on January 8, the couple announced their major decision saying, “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.”

They continued to say they planned to balance their time between the United Kingdom and North America as they raise their son, Archie, 4, with “an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born”.

In the months following, the couple navigated their relocation amid the Covid-19 pandemic, moving first to Canada, and then settling at their Montecito home in California.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend their final royal engagement. Photo / Getty Images

Since their relocation, they have gone on to welcome their daughter, Lilibet, 2, as well as make major career moves including releasing a six-part Netflix documentary and Harry’s bombshell memoir Spare, in which he launched multiple attacks on the royal family.

Harry’s relationship with his family reportedly remains estranged and during a recent visit to the UK - prior to attending the Invictus Games - he did not meet with his father King Charles as he had “no time in the diary”.

As for his brother, William, the Daily Mail reports the two remain estranged after Harry’s attack on him in his memoir Spare which revealed a physical fight between them.