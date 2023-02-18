Hey pesto!

Photo / Babiche Martens

Using different combinations of herbs and nuts blended together with garlic and cheese, pesto is an immediate flavour-booster with a multitude of uses. You can: serve it alongside roast meats, stir through boiled potatoes, add a dollop to a salad, spread it on a sandwich with some mayo, stir it through pasta, dollop over roast veg, use it as a spread on an antipasto platter...

Photo / Babiche Martens

Parsley and almond pesto

Makes 3 cups

2 tightly packed cups parsley

2 cloves garlic, crushed

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

1 cup toasted almonds

1 cup grated parmesan

1 cup olive oil

Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

Serving suggestion

Grissini

1. Place parsley and garlic in a food processor. Blitz until parsley is chopped well. Add lemon, almonds, parmesan and oil. Blend until very well combined. Season with salt and pepper.

2. Pour into containers and seal.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Walnut & parsley pesto

Makes 1 ½ cups

1 cup roughly chopped toasted walnuts

1 cup parsley

1 clove garlic

1 cup parmesan

1 tsp lemon zest plus 2 Tbsp juice

¼ tsp salt and pepper

½ cup olive oil

Serving suggestion

Toasted breads and blue cheese

1. Place the walnuts, parsley, garlic, parmesan, lemon zest, juice, salt and pepper in a food processor. Blitz until well combined.

2. Add the oil and blend again. Store in a jar and use as required.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Mint pesto

Makes 1 cup

2 cups mint leaves

½ cup parsley

1 clove garlic, chopped

1 cup grated parmesan

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

½ cup toasted pine nuts

1/3 cup olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Serving suggestion

Bruschetta, smoked salmon, mint leaves extra pine nuts

1. Place the mint, parsley, garlic, parmesan and lemon in a food processor. Blitz until finely chopped. Add the pine nuts and olive oil in a slow drizzle until well combined.

2. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

3. Serve on bruschetta with flaked salmon, mint leaves and a sprinkle of pine nuts.



