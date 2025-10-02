Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Lifestyle

Here’s what I learned about parenting with major depression

Danielle Hayden
Washington Post·
7 mins to read

While people are becoming better at recognising and getting help for those with postpartum anxiety or depression, the conversation doesn’t always extend to mood disorders that existed before and after having a baby. Photo / Getty Images

While people are becoming better at recognising and getting help for those with postpartum anxiety or depression, the conversation doesn’t always extend to mood disorders that existed before and after having a baby. Photo / Getty Images

I made sure that I took care of my daughter and that all her needs were met, but I wasn’t taking care of myself.

I was just 11 when I had my first experience with depression. I was feeling alienated at a new school and had body image issues, which

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save