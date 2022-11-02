A horrified bride revealed her mother-in-law wore a white dress to her wedding. Photo / Getty

Most brides spend hours upon hours going over every detail to make sure their wedding day is perfect.

But no matter how much you plan, you cannot control everything your guests do or wear.

For one bride it couldn’t have gone worse thanks to her “toxic” mother-in-law.

Opening up about the ordeal, the bride said her husband’s mother arrived for their celebration in a custom-made white dress - an absolute no-no when attending a wedding where the bride is wearing white.

The bride was stunned when she confronted her mother-in-law about why she chose to wear a white dress on her big day.

Venting on social media, the bride said her husband’s mother justified the white dress choice claiming it was “the only colour that looks good on her”.

“All she kept saying was that not wearing white was old-fashioned.”

She said her father-in-law, brother-in-law and sister-in-law tried to persuade the pushy woman to wear any other colour but white to her son’s wedding - but she was having none of it.

“When I got married, my mother-in-law went to a designer and got a custom-made white dress for my wedding.

“She could literally have chosen any other colour.

“Closer to the date, she told me not to worry because she got a purple shawl for the pictures so that we wouldn’t clash - cringe. Just for the pictures though.”

A horrified bride has shared the dress her mother-in-law intends to wear to her wedding. Photo / Getty Images

Not only did she wear a white dress but it was a similar cut to the bride’s wedding gown.

“Her dress cost way more than mine,” added the bride. “This is not a big deal but she kept mentioning how much she had paid.”

Her actions infuriated the bride who had to spend hours during her wedding day explaining the situation to horrified guests.

“My sister-in-law is getting married in February. I wonder if she will wear white to that one too since it is apparently the only colour that works.”

While most users slammed the mother-in-law for wearing white to her son’s wedding, others told the bride to “get out now” given the wild red flags.

One user said: “Every time she wears non-white clothes remark that she was right - no other colours are flattering on her.”

Another user joked: “Don’t you know that your wedding is all about her?”







