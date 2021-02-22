HelloFresh UK customer receives bottle of urine in food box

A HelloFresh customer in the UK has received a bottle of urine with his food delivery from the meal subscription company.
Oliver McManus posted on Twitter asking HelloFresh to explain why he received "someone's bottled-up p***" along with his food order.
"Hey @HelloFreshUK, I'll keep it simple: why have I received someone's bottled-up p*** as part of my order?" he tweeted.
"Look forward to your response on this one.
"Give me an address @HelloFreshUK, I'll send it to you and you can have a whiff in case you're sceptical," he then added.
The man said the box arrived unsealed and the liquid inside the Coke bottle was definitely human urine and not apple juice.
"No, it's not a joke! Boy do I wish it was," he said.
Since HelloFresh does not deliver drinks with its meals, some Twitter users speculate that the urine could have belonged to the delivery driver and been added to the man's box by accident.
After McManus' tweet went viral, the company responded to him on social media.
"We truly lack the words to describe how sorry we are because of this," HelloFresh told the man.
In a statement provided to UK media, the company said they were "horrified" that the customer had received the item.
"Given the wholly unacceptable nature, we are urgently investigating, along with our delivery company, how an open box with this bottle in it was delivered," the statement added.
Read More
- Viral Twitter campaign to bust love 'cheat' completely backfires - NZ Herald
- Twitter user spots fashion retailer's embarrassing mistake - NZ Herald
- Qantas responds after conspiracy theorists link company with 'Illuminati' - NZ Herald
- Girlboss: Vegan delivery service booming - NZ Herald
- Food bag delivery wars reach boiling point in race to be healthiest, easiest - NZ Herald
- The Conversation: Home-delivered food has a huge climate cost. So which cuisine is the worst cu...
"We have apologised directly to Mr McManus and offered an appropriate goodwill gesture.
"We are working hard to do everything we can to ensure that this cannot happen again."