HelloFresh UK customer receives bottle of urine in food box

The man said the box arrived unsealed and the liquid inside the Coke bottle was definitely human urine and not apple juice. Photo / Twitter

A HelloFresh customer in the UK has received a bottle of urine with his food delivery from the meal subscription company.

Oliver McManus posted on Twitter asking HelloFresh to explain why he received "someone's bottled-up p***" along with his food order.

"Hey @HelloFreshUK, I'll keep it simple: why have I received someone's bottled-up p*** as part of my order?" he tweeted.

Hey @HelloFreshUK , I'll keep it simple: why have I received someone's bottled up piss as part of my order?



Look forward to your response on this one. pic.twitter.com/kqogjoMzWh — Oliver McManus (@OliverGMcManus) February 21, 2021

"Look forward to your response on this one.

"Give me an address @HelloFreshUK, I'll send it to you and you can have a whiff in case you're sceptical," he then added.

The man said the box arrived unsealed and the liquid inside the Coke bottle was definitely human urine and not apple juice.

"No, it's not a joke! Boy do I wish it was," he said.

Since HelloFresh does not deliver drinks with its meals, some Twitter users speculate that the urine could have belonged to the delivery driver and been added to the man's box by accident.

To answer some FAQs about the HelloFresh fiasco, and this is the last I'll say on it -



Am I concerned about wider working conditions in the UK? Yes.

Do I think anyone deserves to be sacked? No.

Did I think so many people would care? No.

Will I keep tweeting about boxing? Yes. — Oliver McManus (@OliverGMcManus) February 21, 2021

After McManus' tweet went viral, the company responded to him on social media.

"We truly lack the words to describe how sorry we are because of this," HelloFresh told the man.

We truly lack the words to describe how sorry we are because of this. Could you please send us a DM so we could deal with this as soon as possible?

-Harry — HelloFresh UK (@HelloFreshUK) February 21, 2021

In a statement provided to UK media, the company said they were "horrified" that the customer had received the item.

"Given the wholly unacceptable nature, we are urgently investigating, along with our delivery company, how an open box with this bottle in it was delivered," the statement added.

"We have apologised directly to Mr McManus and offered an appropriate goodwill gesture.

"We are working hard to do everything we can to ensure that this cannot happen again."