'Some girls put on weight or didn't wash' - how children survived NZ's sex cult

12 minutes to read

Three brave women who were sexually abused as kids and teens at Centrepoint are coming forward in a new documentary - and starting a truth and reconciliation process for former community members, writes Anke Richter.

