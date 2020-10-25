Heartfelt goodbyes: All Blacks leave family behind as they travel to Australia

It's been an emotional goodbye for many All Blacks as they left for Australia today without their loved ones.

Due to Covid-19 travel restrictions, friends and family are not travelling overseas with the players, many of whom have young children, this year.

Before leaving for the Tri-Nations tournament this morning a video, showing Du'Plessis Kirifi saying an emotional goodbye to his family, was posted to the team's official Twitter account.

In it Kirifi can be seen saying goodbye and hugging family before stepping on the plane to Sydney.

It came after new dad TJ Perenara said saying goodbye to his family, including his newborn daughter, was one of the hardest things he's ever had to do.

"Thank you to @greer_louise for holding it with baby for the next 5 weeks without me and thank you all for you constant support."

Perenara and wife Greer recently welcomed a baby girl into the world.

Just days after teammate Richie Mo'unga and wife Sophie welcomed daughter Billie.

Richie Mo'unga and his wife Sophie have a baby girl called Billie Marie Mo'unga. Photo / Instagram/@richiemounga

Many players including new dads, Beauden Barret and TJ Perenara considered not travelling to Australia as game dates and Covid-19 restrictions meant the All Blacks face the prospect of being stuck in managed isolation on Christmas Day.

Beauden and Hannah Barrett and Billie Rose Barrett. Photo / Instagram/@hannahlaity

Greer and TJ Perenara have a baby girl, who was born in late August. Photo / @greer_louise

The most definitive public anti-Christmas stance came from captain Sam Cane.

However after Sanzaar and Rugby Australia announced a revised draw for the 2020 Rugby Championship, the boys would be back in time for Christmas.

The 12-match tournament will now be played across seven weeks, with Australia's clash against New Zealand moved from Saturday December 12 to Saturday October 31 at Sydney's ANZ Stadium.