'He will regret it': Donald Trump lashes out at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in interview

In a scathing new interview, Trump lashed out with claims about the couple and the Queen. Photo / Getty Images

Donald Trump has accused Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, of ruining Prince Harry's relationship with his family, and "disrespecting" the Queen.

The former President of the United States has admitted he believes the 37-year-old royal is being "used horribly" by his 40-year-old wife - with whom he has Archie, 2, and Lilibet, five months - in a scathing new interview.

Set to air on GB News at 7pm on Wednesday (08.12.21), Trump tells his friend and former UKIP leader Nigel Farage that he thinks Harry made a mistake marrying the former Suits actress - who was known as Meghan Markle before marrying into the British Royal family in 2018 - and that he will "regret it" one day.

He said of Meghan in the upcoming interview on the relatively new news channel: "I'm not a fan of hers. I wasn't from day one. I think Harry has been used horribly and I think someday he will regret it."

He continued: "I think Harry's been used and been used terribly. I think it's ruined his relationship with his family, and it hurts the Queen."

Trump added: "She is trying to do things that I think are very inappropriate.

"I think she's very disrespectful to the royal family and most importantly to the Queen."

Meghan started out as a briefcase model on Deal or No Deal in the US, and in 2006, Trump was on the show and he's believed to have given the models his business card and invited them to visit his golf course.

However, in Andrew Morton's tome, Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, it was claimed that Meghan gave the politician a "wide berth".

The royal commentator and journalist wrote in his book: "Fellow briefcase girl Tameka Jacobs told me, '[Trump] was super-creepy, but some girls were attracted to money and power and took his number. Meghan was one of the girls who gave him a wide berth'."