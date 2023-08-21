A new photo of Prince Harry has raised a few eyebrows. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry’s newest headshot shows him sporting a full head of luscious locks - leading some to question whether how real the photo is.

The Duke of Sussex’s profile on the website for his tech company BetterUp has been recently updated with a new photo which may have had a little help from Photoshop.

Prince Harry, the organisation’s chief impact officer, is quoted on the website as being a “humanitarian, military veteran, mental wellness advocate and environmentalist” - but the obviously edited photo alongside it detracted somewhat from the glowing description.

Prince Harry's newest headshot shows him sporting a thicker head of hair. Photo / BetterUp

The update comes just days after the Duke of Sussex visited Singapore to raise funds for Sentebale, which he established in 2006 to benefit children affected by HIV/Aids in Africa.

He had time during his visit to play a charity polo match, during which his lighter and thinner head of hair was clearly visible - a far cry from the new headshot.

It’s not the first time the royal has reportedly touched up his hair for a photo.

He fronted the cover of Time 100 with his wife Meghan Markle in September 2021, and appeared to have had a little help from Photoshop.

Harry and his brother William have certainly inherited their father Charles’ looks when it comes to their locks - though Harry has more than his brother Prince William, who has embraced the look.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have made this year’s #TIME100 Most Influential List: “In a world where everyone has an opinion about people they don’t know, the duke and duchess have compassion for the people they don’t know. They don’t just opine. They run toward the struggle.” pic.twitter.com/gPXRFBoNgU — Omid Scobie (@scobie) September 15, 2021

Harry wrote in his bombshell book Spare, released in January, that his brother’s baldness was “alarming” and “more advanced than mine”. The brothers are just three years apart in age.

He also made a dig at William’s ageing looks, writing that his brother’s similarities to their late mother Princess Diana had “faded”.

“I looked at Willy, really looked at him, perhaps for the first time since we were little, taking in every detail: his familiar scowl, which had always been the norm in his dealings with me,” he wrote.