Harry to talk to Oprah again in follow-up to mental health doco The Me You Can't See

Prince Harry opened up in The Me You Can't See. Photo / Apple TV

Prince Harry opened up in The Me You Can't See. Photo / Apple TV

Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry are continuing their mental health series with a virtual town hall-style conversation featuring Lady Gaga, Glenn Close and others.

Apple TV+ announced that it will release on Friday The Me You Can't See: A Path Forward. The free show arrives a week after the mental health series co-created by Winfrey and the Duke of Sussex, The Me You Can't See, was released on the streaming platform.

The series features a mix of stories of celebrities and everyday people and their mental health struggles and breakthroughs. In one episode, Gaga revealed the trauma of a rape she said left her pregnant at age 19.

The Me You Can't See docuseries was co-created by Oprah Winfrey. Photo / Apple TV

Harry discussed his own anxiety, therapy and coping techniques for the series, which debuted last week. Other notable participants in the series include NBA players DeMar DeRozan and Langston Galloway, boxer Virginia "Ginny" Fuchs, and celebrity chef Rashad Armstead.

Harry told The Associated Press he felt compelled to discuss his struggles in the hopes it will help other people. "I see it as a responsibility. I don't find it hard to open up," he told the AP last week. "Knowing the impacts and the positive reaction that it has for so many people that also suffer, I do believe it's a responsibility."

Harry is practicing what he preaches and laying bare his own struggles with trauma and grief. He describes in The Me You Can't See, the instances of feeling helpless as a young boy while riding in the car with his mother, Princess Diana, who cried as they were surrounded by paparazzi and she struggled to drive.

Years later, Diana was killed in Paris after the car she and friend Dodi Fayed were riding in, crashed during a high-speed chase to flee cameras. Harry was 12 and suppressed his own feelings to meet the mourning public gathered outside Kensington Palace.

Diana was killed in Paris after the car she and friend Dodi Fayed were riding in, crashed during a high-speed chase to flee cameras. Photo / File

Cameras rolled and snapped away as he walked behind her casket to Diana's funeral, alongside William, father Prince Charles, Philip and Diana's brother Charles Spencer.

This new, outspoken prince who shares his emotions is a contrast to the "never complain, never explain," "keep calm and carry on" mantras that are part of the prototypical British way.

Harry's revelations coincide with Queen Elizabeth's official confirmation a few months ago that he and Meghan will not return to their senior royal positions within the family, following a one-year trial period. The pair are living in California while they await the birth of their second child.

-AP