Harry should resign from Netflix deal over 'trashy' Diana musical, critics say

DIANA: THE MUSICAL celebrates the life of Princess Diana and the light of her legacy that continues to shine across the world. Video / Netflix

Netflix's Diana: The Musical is an "offensive and degrading" portrayal of the late Princess of Wales, a Kiwi journalist has claimed.

The Sun's former associate editor Dan Wootton, who was born in New Zealand, is calling on Prince Harry to resign from his Netflix deals over the "revolting" musical just released on the platform.

"For years the Duke of Sussex has waged war against any media organisation which, in his eyes, demeans the memory of his late mother or exploits and misinterprets her life for commercial gain," Wootton wrote in a new column for the Daily Mail.

"Over the weekend his new US paymasters did exactly that in the most outrageous fashion."

Wootton went on to say that the musical made The Crown look like "a royal encyclopaedia of truth".

The musical makes claims that Diana used HIV patients for publicity and "attacked" Margaret Thatcher over her politics.

Many commentators have simply dismissed the musical as a ridiculous parody.

But Prince Harry has a stake in this with his lucrative streaming deal with Netflix.

And if he fails to speak out against the musical's depiction of his mother, then he is "tacitly endorsing it", Wootton argues.

Prince Harry should resign from his multi-million dollar Netflix deal in protest over its new Diana musical, critics say. Photo / Getty Images

In a statement released last year when the Sussexes signed their multi-million dollar deal with Netflix, the streaming giant's boss announced, "Harry and Meghan have inspired millions of people all around the world with their authenticity, optimism and leadership. We're incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home – and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere."

Harry and Meghan added, "As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens. We are pleased to work with Ted and the team at Netflix whose unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action."

But there's nothing about Diana: The Musical that "informs or increases understanding" about the iconic figure, critics argue.