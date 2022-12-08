Harry and Meghan tackle their rift with the royal family in a new documentary. Video / Netflix

The first three episodes of Harry and Meghan’s long-awaited docuseries are dropping at 9pm tonight on Netflix in New Zealand.

Rumours have swirled for weeks about the contents of the documentary and what it will reveal about Harry and Meghan’s relationship - and, of course, the dramatic rift from the rest of the royal family that started with Megxit back in 2020.

And while the two teaser trailers released by Netflix have given us a bit of insight into what the series could feature, there’s also much speculation about what we’ll see tonight.

So before you round up your mates for a viewing party - with hefty cups of tea, of course - here’s what to expect ahead of tuning in.

Harry and Meghan’s love story

Directed by Liz Garbus, the six-part series is expected to focus on the “fairytale romance” between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: Handsome prince meets Hollywood star.

We’ll get a look back at the early days of their “clandestine” relationship, their royal wedding in May 2018 - and no doubt some insights into their life as a family since becoming parents to Archie and Lilibet.

The trailers have shown some sweet footage and photos of the pair together, so we can expect plenty of PDA from the ex-royal couple.

We saw the televised version of Harry and Meghan's wedding - their docuseries could give more personal insights into their relationship. Photo / Getty Images

Who are the villains? The monarchy and the media

“No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors,” Prince Harry declares in a voiceover on the trailer. Sounds like we’ll get to see exactly what’s happening behind those doors in this series.

Harry and Meghan will no doubt make more bombshell revelations about their rocky relationship with the royals, or simply rehash what they told Oprah in 2021.

As then, the villains in this story are the monarchy - the trailer seems to focus particularly on the new Princess of Wales - and the media.

Harry will draw comparisons between his mother Princess Diana, who was virtually hounded to her death by the press, and his wife Meghan, who went through the same “pain and suffering”.

We’ll see both Harry and Meghan in tears during these episodes as they recount their experiences in the UK - and reflect on what made them decide to ultimately leave the country.

Who will - and won’t - feature on the series?

The series promises intimate interviews from journalists, historians, and “friends and family” of the couple.

But all we know so far is who won’t be featuring.

The six episodes will not include interviews from Sir Elton John, Vogue editor Edward Enninful or music producer David Foster, known as Harry’s “surrogate Dad”, it’s been reported.

Elton’s lack of involvement may come as a surprise, as he was close with Princess Diana and has publicly defended the Sussexes, even going on family holidays with them.

Oprah will not appear on the series, it’s being reported - and neither will close friends of the couple, Barack and Michelle Obama. Journalist Omid Scobie, who has repeatedly defended them with his work, won’t appear either.

Harry and Meghan sat down for a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021. Photo / Supplied

As for any royals who could possibly have spoken in the series, it’s been confirmed that Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie won’t make an appearance, though she is one of the few royals he is still close with.

Understandably, King Charles, Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and even Sarah, the Duchess of York - known to love a TV appearance - will not appear.

As for Meghan’s own family, her relationships with both her father Thomas Markle and her half-sister Samantha are notoriously rocky. It’s likely the only member of her immediate family to comment could be her mother, Doria Ragland.

And with the series promising a look at their new life in the US, we’ll no doubt get some adorable cameos from the couple’s children Archie and Lilibet.