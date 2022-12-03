Harry and Meghan tackle their rift with the royal family in a new documentary. Video / Netflix

US journalist Megyn Kelly has blasted the Sussexes’ trailer for their upcoming bombshell Netflix documentary.

Titled Harry & Meghan, the 59-second clip showed a series of never-before-seen photos and videos, interspersed with snippets of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle talking.

The former Suits actor is seen sobbing in the teaser. In a black-and-white snap, she can be seen sitting cross-legged in an armchair with her phone, holding her head in her hand.

During her podcast The Megyn Kelly Show, the former Fox News presenter reacted to the short video, slamming the Duchess’ breakdown photos.

“I have never taken a photo of myself crying and certainly never released it to the public saying ‘please feel sorry for me’,” Kelly said.

Harry and Meghan’s docuseries trailer was released by Netflix on Friday. Photo / Netflix

“I don’t understand that mentality and that is what they’ve done in this trailer … Who does this?

“They want people to feel sorry for them, which is the most unattractive piece of this couple.”

The much-talked about Harry & Meghan promo has attracted negative attention.

Outspoken broadcaster Piers Morgan ripped into the dramatic teaser, saying it made him want to “puke”.

“It was so ghastly, so repugnant, so dripping in sanctimony and fake hammy ‘woe-is-us’ acting, that I felt my intestines physically recoil in abject disgust,” the Sky News host wrote in his column.

Meghan’s estranged half-sister Samantha also criticised the sneak preview, calling it “atrocious” and “disconnected from reality”.

“The touchy feely Netflix clip was like a really bad Slice of Life commercial,” she told Dan Wootton Tonight.

Harry and Meghan’s dramatic Netflix trailer was released just 24 hours before the Prince met US President Joe Biden on Friday. Photo / Courtesy of Prince Harry and Meghan/Netflix

“When you contrast it with what’s going on in reality, it makes no sense whatsoever.

“It is the most atrocious decoy in my opinion and it’s so disconnected from reality.”

Harry & Meghan is expected to hit screens on December 8 in the US (December 9 in New Zealand).

It’s said to be six episodes long and Meghan described it on her podcast as giving an insight into the “love story” of her and her husband.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly requested a delay to the show being aired, putting them at odds with Netflix chiefs.

A photo of Kate and Will used in the promo for the doco (left) and Meghan is seen breaking down multiple times. Photo / Netflix

The pair are understood to have wanted to push the controversial TV series back to 2023 after there was backlash over the new series of The Crown.

It was also suggested that the pair wanted to edit the docuseries in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death in September, as it was believed to include a number of truth bombs involving King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton.











