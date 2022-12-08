Harry and Meghan's Netflix doco includes several never-before-seen photos of their children Archie and Lilibet. Photo / Netflix

Never-before-seen photos of Prince Harry and Meghan’s children have been revealed in their new Netflix series.

One snap shows Harry lovingly kissing baby Lilibet on the nose as she sleeps, while others show baby Archie in a high chair celebrating his first birthday with his parents and his grandmother Doria Ragland.

The show has also revealed new footage of a young Archie in his mother Meghan’s arms in a sweet moment captured on camera.

The adorable clip from the first episode of the show reveals the young prince smiling as his mother holds him close.

Harry, Meghan and Meghan's mum Doria Ragland celebrate Archie's birthday. Photo / Netflix

She then playfully tosses him into the air and catches him as he laughs and smiles.

Another sweet moment sees young Archie and his mum share an adorable kiss as she holds him by his cot.

Meghan shares a sweet moment with Archie. Photo / Netflix

Later footage shows a slightly older Archie running along a path at the couple’s California home as his baby sister is pushed in a pram by Prince Harry.

Harry and Meghan revealed on Twitter what they were hoping to achieve by releasing the much-hyped show, which dropped on Netflix today.

Archie looks at a photo of his grandmother Diana. Photo / Netflix

They wrote: “We are grateful to have the ability to share our love story through such an esteemed creative team and with the global reach of Netflix.

“We hope it helps others to heal, and to feel inspired.”







