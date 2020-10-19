Harry and Meghan won't return to the UK for Christmas with the Queen

Harry and Meghan won't be spending Christmas with the royal family in Sandringham this year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently living in their mansion in Montecito and are "looking forward" to their first holiday in California, reports the Daily Mail.

Vanity Fair's Katie Nicholl said they're excited for their first Christmas in America and will travel to the UK a few days later so they can isolate for a couple of weeks before Meghan's High Court case begins against the Mail on Sunday on January 11.

It's the second year in a row the couple have spent Christmas away from the Queen and the rest of the royals, as they reportedly spent it with Meghan's mother Doria Ragland and their son Archie in Canada last year.

Nicholl said the news would be "disappointing" for the Queen, who is "missing" her son and great-grandson Archie, whom she hasn't seen for a year.

And sources say Harry has no plans to travel to the UK because of the pandemic.

Instead, they'll travel to the UK with Archie between Christmas and the New Year to isolate for two weeks in Frogmore Cottage ahead of Meghan's court case.

While they spent last Christmas in Canada, Harry and Meghan previously spent every festive season with the Queen since their engagement in 2017.

Harry had always spent Christmas with the Queen except in 2012, when he was serving in Afghanistan.

Harry and Meghan won't be heading back to the UK until Meghan heads to the High Court. Photo / Getty Images

It comes after another source claimed Harry and Meghan have plans to spend Christmas with Harry's "surrogate father" David Foster.

According to The Mirror, Harry and Meghan plan to host Foster and his wife Katharine McPhee for their own Christmas celebration in LA.

A source closed to the couple claimed "Meghan very much wants to host the first Christmas at their new home with her mum.

"She's really excited and is planning on doing all the traditions she grew up with as a child, including the cooking."

McPhee and Meghan went to the same high school in LA. Apparently the couple offered to host the celebration, but Meghan insisted that she and Harry host at their place.

Another source told Vanity Fair that the couple are enjoying life in California in their new home and have no desire to go back to the UK for Christmas.

They suggested the Sussexes might be trying to avoid issues after they reportedly fell out with William and Kate.

"Let's just say that while things are better between Harry and his brother, it's not what it was, and I don't think anyone is ready for a cosy family Christmas right now."