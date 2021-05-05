Harry and Meghan v the royals: New book chapters could be 'final straw'

Harry and Meghan in South Africa in October 2019. Photo / Getty Images

Just two months after their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, bonus chapters are set to be released as part of the favourable Harry and Meghan biography, Finding Freedom.

The Sunday Times reports authors Carolyn Durand and Omid Scobie are adding new chapters to the controversial book, which will be reissued on August 5.

While the first edition, which was released last August, covered from their first date in 2016 through to their exit from the royal family early last year, the next chapters will focus on their Oprah interview, recent allegations Meghan bullied palace staff (which she strongly denies) and Prince Philip's death.

Senior royal sources told the publication the revelations could officially spell the end of Prince Harry's relationship with his family.

The Queen, Meghan, Harry, William and Kate at Buckingham Palace in July 2019. Photo / Getty Images

Duncan Larcombe, author of Prince Harry: The Inside Story, declared there would be "no chance" of a reconciliation if the book contains any more negative stories about the royal family, or details private conversations between Harry and his family during his brief visit to the UK for Prince Philip's funeral last month.

"That really will be the final straw," Larcombe told Closer magazine.

"That'll be it. There will be no chance of a reconciliation ever and all trust will be broken.

"How could anyone from the royal family trust them again if the intimate details of conversations were leaked. Why would they want anything more to do with them?

"Those chapters will be extremely telling as to the state of the royal rift as it stands now, and to where it'll head in the future."

Harry reunited with his estranged father, Prince Charles, and brother, Prince William, for the first time in a year at Philip's funeral on April 17.

An updated version of Finding Freedom, likely revealing details of the bombshell Oprah interview, will be released this summerhttps://t.co/Nz6vlf5JDB — Sian Elvin (@SianElvin) May 4, 2021

Though the brothers were seen talking as they left the service at Windsor Castle, reports have swirled Harry didn't see eye-to-eye with his father and brother during peace talks.

Durand and Scobie have previously said they had "unique access" to those closest to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to write the biography.

Despite allegations Harry and Meghan were leaking information to the authors to publish, the royal couple have denied any involvement.

Meghan's lawyer even described the stories in Finding Freedom as "extremely anodyne, the product of creative licence and/or inaccurate" in a bid to distance her from it.