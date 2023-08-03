Harry and Meghan make surprise phone calls to young leaders in the US. Video / Archewell

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were recorded making surprise telephone calls to young entrepreneurs.

The couple were filmed as they made congratulatory calls from a bright garden to some of the recipients of the first Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund grants.

They thanked them for all the hard work in helping make the world of technology a better and safer place. The pair made reference to their two children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, in one of the calls.

“Thank you for everything that you do,” he said, adding: “Our kids, especially, are incredibly grateful.”

“They don’t know it yet, but they will!” joked the Duchess.

In the video, released on Wednesday, the royal couple grinned as they spoke to the various young American entrepreneurs, whose reactions of surprise were also caught on camera.

“I can’t believe that I’m speaking with you both right now,” said Trisha Prabhu, inventor of Rethink Citizens, a technology to detect and stop online hate, after she picked up the phone.

‘More inclusive online world’

The Duke and Duchess’s Archewell Foundation is a “proud founding member” of the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund initiative and is part of the advisery committee.

On Wednesday, the initiative announced it had awarded the first 26 “inspiring” young people and organisations with a total of $2 million (NZ$3.3m) to support their efforts in building a “more inclusive, equitable, and accountable online world”.

A press release published on the Archewell website said the winners “will work on a range of innovative projects, including responsible use of artificial intelligence; improving education access; leveraging platforms to address social and environmental challenges; and promoting the safety and wellbeing of online communities”.

As part of their partnership, the Duke and Duchess took to calling a selection of these recipients “in celebration of this work” and to congratulate them on the award.

The shocked and excited expressions on the faces of the recipients after they hung up the phone call with the couple were also recorded.

A source close to the couple was adamant that rumours of the Sussexes' split are false. Photo / Getty Images

Break-up rumours

Harry and Meghan’s latest Archewell video is the pair’s first public stint since rumours about the couple’s looming split ran rampant.

Speculation started swirling when Radar Online reported the California-based royals were “taking time apart” in order to mend and restore their relationship after a rough patch, with both “trying to figure out what hit them”.

However, a source close to the couple hit back, saying rumours of their split are false, according to Page Six.

“It’s not true. It’s literally made up,” the insider doubled down.

Harry and Meghan have not made any comments regarding the state of their marriage.

Additional reporting by the New Zealand Herald.