Harry and Meghan consider surprise visit to UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seen at Melba's restaurant in Harlem for lunch on September 24, 2021 in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seen at Melba's restaurant in Harlem for lunch on September 24, 2021 in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle may make a surprise trip to the United Kingdom for a belated party to celebrate Princess Diana.

According to The Sun, the California-based Sussexes are weighing up whether to join Prince William's party, with a guest list of 100, at the end of this month.

Prince Harry visited the UK in July to unveil the statue of his mother with brother William. Meghan stayed in LA as she had just given birth.

The reception that was meant to have accompanied the statue unveiling, on what would have been Princess Diana's 60th birthday, had to be postponed due to Covid-19.

It will now go ahead at the end of this month at Kensington Palace.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex visit One World Observatory at One World Observatory on September 23, 2021 in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

According to The Sun, Harry and Meghan are yet to confirm their attendance but it has always been assumed that Harry would return for the postponed celebration.

Travel restrictions between the United States and the UK have now been lifted, and the Sussexes would not be required to quarantine.

"No one knows what Harry's decision is but there are rumblings that he may come with Meghan and their two children," a source told The Sun.

Such a visit would be the first time Meghan is face to face with the royal family since the explosive Oprah interview in March.