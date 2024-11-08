Victoria has previously said that her daughter isn’t usually allowed to leave the house wearing makeup, though she’s been able to do her own “contour for quite some time” and enjoys wearing it at home - but it seems she made an exception for this occasion.

“She’s been able to do a full face and contour for quite some time. She’s good at doing it very naturally,” Victoria told the Times.

She’s taken Harper along with her on several business trips for her beauty line Victoria Beckham Beauty, which she founded in 2019, and says the pair love to shop for beauty products together.

“Going to Space NK [a British beauty retailer] is her favourite treat after school,” she previously said of her daughter.

“If she does well in a test I’ll take her to the one down the road - it’s her favourite thing. She’s obsessed.”

During the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards together, Harper presented her mum with an Entrepreneur award for her services to fashion.

Admitting she was “so nervous”, the 13-year-old paid tribute to her mum as someone she has “always looked up to”.

“She’s built an incredible business from the ground up and has shown me the value of working hard. But above all, she’s taught me to always be kind and even though she has a million things to do, she rarely misses school,” she added.

Ahead of the event, Harper showed off the newly-launched Victoria Beckham hand creams in a video shared to her mum’s Instagram account.

Beauty and skincare are a popular obsession with teens and tweens all over the world, partly thanks to social media and beauty influencers.

However, dermatologists recommend that a simple skincare routine is best for young skin - an SPF of 30 or above, a gentle cleanser and a moisturiser.

Others recommend body mists for teens starting to show an interest in fragrance as they’re gentler on skin and more cost-effective than heavy perfumes.























