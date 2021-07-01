Harder than it looks: Man stacks five M&Ms, claims Guinness World record

It took him a few hundred attempts, but he's achieved his lifelong dream. Photo / CNN

Bored out of his mind during a rainy afternoon in lockdown, British engineer Will Cutbill decided to put his free time to good use and break a Guinness World Record.

His name is now in the record books for the tallest stack of M&M's, after he managed to pile five of the tiny chocolatey treats on top of each other.

Yes, only five - and the Solihull man claims it's way harder than it sounds.

In fact, it took Cutbill a few hundred attempts to break the previous world record for tallest M&M stack, which stood at just four M&Ms for a while.

"When I tell 'em it's a whopping five, they're shocked," he told CNN. "They want to give it a go, try and beat me."

He told the US news station that breaking a Guinness World Record had been a lifelong dream of his.

"At first it wasn't very many until one day I thought right let's crack this, so I sat down very determined to complete it." he said.

"I've always wanted one. I've bought the books every year and have always dreamed of one day reading my name in it," he added.

He celebrated by eating his record-breaking stack of five M&Ms.