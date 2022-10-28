Happy Endings: Share Satisfaction's 'Sutra' - our verdict

Self love, via the Sutra. Photo / Getty Images

WARNING: Contains content that is for adults only

The search for the right sex toy can be daunting. Canvas expert Jane Jones reviews Share Satisfaction's 'Sutra'.

Share Satisfaction's "Sutra"

$139 from Adult Toy Megastore

The horseshoe-shaped Sutra is a two-in-one toy, with one end a vibrator and the other designed for suction. As one end stimulates you externally, the insertable arm slips inside to, ideally, the G-spot. It has five different suction modes and 10 varied vibration patterns, so you're guaranteed to find something that tickles your fancy.

If you're a newcomer to sex toys, the double-ended design can seem pretty daunting and porn-esque, but the insertable arm is fully flexible so you can mould the shape to fit your anatomy – and you don't have to use both if you don't want to. As someone who finds insertable toys a bit pap smear triggering, I just stuck with the suction end – but as you can't turn each end off individually it will be rattling in your hand so you will feel a bit pins and needly. Intensity-wise, I didn't find the suction too intense, more a gentle inhale – so it would be great for beginners, not desensitised professional sex toy-triers like me who need something similar to Hurricane Katrina.

The design would also be perfect for someone who requires both internal and external stimulation simultaneously. It may however be disappointing to return to a non-vibrating male partner afterwards though, but thems the breaks.

My favourite part about the Sutra is the clamshell-shaped chargeable travel case. It looks exactly like a 90s compact - or vintage Polly Pocket if you're of that era. It fits the toy in super-snug and, to the naked eye (or airport customs officer), you'd never suspect there's a vibrator in your carry-on.

On top of that, the toy is waterproof and eco-friendly. It's made from silicone that is easy to clean and comes with a 12-month warranty, so if you decide to cancel all your plans for the rest of the year and retire to your bedroom for three months of alone time – you won't have to worry if you short-circuit the device from extreme overuse. You laugh but I have actually done this.

Another niggly thing is if you are using both ends at once, you have to yank it out of you to turn it off, which is annoying when you're just trying to have a lovely post-orgasm rest. Also, if you're anything like me, the second I'm "done", I want the toy as far away from me as possible and I slam my laptop shut immediately because whatever I was watching two minutes ago that was the hottest thing I've ever seen, is now vile.

Noise-wise, you might have to wait until your children or flatmates are out as the toy does sound like a small Dyson. I have yet to come across a silent sex toy that doesn't include my partner, but I remain hopeful.

I've also found that the half-circle shape of the toy means it has multiple uses. I'm currently wearing it as a bangle around my wrist as I write this and am pretending it's an Apple Watch, though I'm sure you can guess what the only exercise I've done lately is.