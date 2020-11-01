Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop sells 'standard-shattering, ethically sourced' bed for $88k

Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop specialises in eco-conscious luxury products. Photo / Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop brand is selling a £45,000 ($88,000) bed.

The 48-year-old actress and businesswoman has teamed up with Los Angeles based bed-maker Avocado through her Goop lifestyle brand to create a "climate-neutral" and "ethically sourced" bed, which will set buyers back by an eye-watering £45,000.

Gwyneth said of the bed: "We applied incredibly luxurious, ethically sourced GOTS-certified organic materials to a need that's as essential as food, air, and water: sleep.

The Avocado mattress bed has 29 layers to it. Photo / Goop

"Rest assured, this is the trip to the moon of beds. Its custom support is the result of unparalleled craftsmanship, made using a circular manufacturing process that's as good for us as it is for the planet. So if it's an out-of-this-world experience on a climate-neutral bespoke bed you're after, this is it. And yes, we know. It's ridiculous - but awesome."

The Shakespeare in Love star also described the sleep system as "standard-shattering" and "luxurious".

In a statement, she added: "The outcome of our first-ever product collaboration is a standard-shattering, certified-organic, made-to-order sleep system that beautifully blurs the lines between next-level comfort and sustainability.

"We didn't have to travel far to make our mattress dreams come true: Each one is meticulously crafted over hundreds of hours in Avocado's workshop right here in Los Angeles.

"This is where they've perfected time-honoured techniques using the finest exotic organic materials (sourced and harvested ethically from all over the world) into a finished product that's beyond luxurious and totally biodegradable."

The Avocado website says the bed has 29 layers, including wool from India, apaca from Peru, cashmere, coco fiber, "non-violent" organic silk, cotton, organic flax, recycled steel coils on foundations made with reclaimed or sustainable hardwoods from Oregon.

For interested fans who don't want the entire bed, Goop is also selling the mattress on its own for a price of £25,000 ($49,000).

And Gwyneth's brand also has a range of accessories to add to the impressive bed, including pillows, cashmere blankets, sheets, and duvet covers, all priced between £272 and £1440 ($532 to $2815).