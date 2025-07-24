Groom’s expletive statement at wedding divides online opinion
NZ Herald
The clip has gained over 500,000 views. Photo / TikTok/antoniahachem
An Australian groom using the F-word while complimenting his bride has divided social media commenters.
Entrepreneur James Hachem, who is a founder of the skincare brand Alya Skin and clothing brand Sasha Therese, wed social media influencer Antonia Apostolou in Italy in June.
Apostolou shared a snippet of
the Lake Como wedding on her TikTok account, where she has more than 4 million likes and close to 200,000 followers.
It showed the groom asking the wedding guests “f*** me does she not look insane?” during the ceremony.
Apostolou, who has changed her surname to Hachem on social media, smiled at the statement with the guests cheering and clapping along.