The clip has gained over 500,000 views. Photo / TikTok/antoniahachem

An Australian groom using the F-word while complimenting his bride has divided social media commenters.

Entrepreneur James Hachem, who is a founder of the skincare brand Alya Skin and clothing brand Sasha Therese, wed social media influencer Antonia Apostolou in Italy in June.

Apostolou shared a snippet of the Lake Como wedding on her TikTok account, where she has more than 4 million likes and close to 200,000 followers.

It showed the groom asking the wedding guests “f*** me does she not look insane?” during the ceremony.

Apostolou, who has changed her surname to Hachem on social media, smiled at the statement with the guests cheering and clapping along.