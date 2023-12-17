A groom has been slammed for his vows.

A groom from the US has been slammed for his wedding vows, or lack of them, after admitting he hadn’t prepared anything and spoke for less than 10 seconds solely about his wife’s butt.

In a video posted to Samuel Foree’s social media account, the bride and groom can be seen standing at the altar.

The officiant nods to the groom, whose name is Cody, that it is time to deliver his vows. But that’s when things started to derail, to the shock of friends and family in attendance.

Instead of delivering thoughtful vows, the groom looked at his wife and said: “I promise to smack that a** ever chance I get. Booyah.

“That’s all I got,” he then admitted while laughing to himself.

Stunned at the groom’s disrespectful vows, the officiant is seen offering him another chance, asking “Is that it? Are you sure?”

The groom's vows left friends and family stunned.

The groom then responded by nodding his head and admitting “I didn’t write nothing out.”

Shocked at his response, the celebrant then offered him another chance to put things right, saying: “That’s what you’re going out with?”

Again, in a dismissive response, the groom said “That’s what I’m going with. We’ve made it this long.”

The audience was stunned, with one heard saying “Cody, no”.

Friends and family watched on in silence before the celebrant carried on with the rest of the ceremony.

Social media users have since slammed the groom saying he should have put some effort in.

“Even if that’s the kind of humour they have together. The wedding vows should’ve been serious,” one wrote.

Another added: “Update me about the divorce.”

“I was a bridesmaid this past summer and after the bride [my friend] read her vows, the groom said ‘ditto’. That’s it,” another revealed.

“‘I didn’t write nothing out’ AKA ‘I put no effort into the most important day in our relationship thus far’,” a fourth said.

Another added: “Notice how no one is laughing besides him.”







