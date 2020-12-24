Grey District mayor Tania Gibson's shares relatable parenting fail

The Grey District Mayor shared a 'hilarious' parenting fail on Facebook. Photo / Facebook

It's been a busy time of the year for everyone - even more so for parents.

Grey District mayor Tania Gibson recently delighted her Facebook followers with a very relatable tale of a parenting fail.

Captioning a photo showing what looked, at first, to be just an ordinary biscuit inside a snap lock bag, the South Island politician went on to explain what was wrong with the image.

"It's been a busy time at our house lately! So much the tooth fairy had a bit of a fail in the chaos," Gibson wrote.

One of these things does not belong. Photo / Facebook

"Willa coming home saying 'I didn't eat my biscuit today because it had a tooth in it'! Wondered where that tooth of Frank's went, shouldn't leave them lying around in a snap lock bag on the kitchen bench."

Facebook users found the post hilarious and appreciated the mayor's insight into her personal life.

It’s been a busy time at our house lately! So much the Tooth Fairy had a bit of a fail in the chaos. Willa coming home... Posted by Tania Gibson Grey District Mayor on Wednesday, December 16, 2020

"I'm howling!! That's absolutely priceless," a commenter said.

"This is gold!! Mayor or no mayor, it's a mum thing," one person commented.

"I think the tooth fairy owes double to Willa," one Facebook user wrote.

Gibson told the Herald her son Frank, 9, lost his tooth last Wednesday, and it ended up on the kitchen bench inside the snap lock bag.

The bag was then accidentally used to pack a biscuit for 10-year-old Willa's school lunch.

"Frank forgot all about losing his tooth and the payout, and we still haven't sorted it. It's still sitting on the window sill waiting to be put under a pillow," the mayor confessed. "He will remember when he wants some money for something."