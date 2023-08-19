Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Greg Bruce: How to bribe your kids for fun (yours) and profit (theirs)

By
4 mins to read
Bribery: easy, effective, fun. Photo / Getty

Bribery: easy, effective, fun. Photo / Getty

OPINION

Bribery has a bad rap. A recent paper co-authored by successful businesses Deloitte and Chapman Tripp puts the prevailing view succinctly: “There is an increasingly global consensus that bribery and corruption are transnational phenomena

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle