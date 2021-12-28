Green Party Co-Leader Marama Davidson pens a letter to her 25-year-old self

Marama Davidson, Greens co-leader and Minister for the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence. Photo / NZ Herald photograph by Mark Mitchell

Does wisdom really come with age? Lillie Rohan asked six New Zealand high achievers to write a letter to their 25-year-old self. Today, Marama Davidson.

Tēnā koe e kō.

It is not often we get the chance to pause and reflect these days. At times it feels like we are a branch caught in an awa, being pushed downstream, doing all we can just to keep afloat.

I remember you fondly, that fire and passion you hold inside. With your desire to fight the overwhelming injustice of the world and the energy that comes with youth, be sure to save and nurture that passion. The following 20 or so years will be a wild ride; a lot is going to change. Progress will come, but it will be slow, and it will be hard-won.

Ever since you were young, you have had a strong sense of social and environmental justice. Your beloved nana, sitting with all your tupuna, will continue to wrap around you, cloak you in guidance and guide you through the challenges ahead.

Trust your sense of justice and use it to build relationships with groups across the grassroots, groups you can learn from and belong to. Don't ever stop amplifying their leadership on mobilising for change.

Your desire for peace, for a more loving, caring world, will mean you will have to remain steadfast. As a proud descent of Ngāpuhi, Te Rarawa and Ngāti Porou, you have a responsibility to work for your people.

There will be those in the broader world who are threatened by your voice, who will try to silence and diminish you simply for being a proud wāhine Māori. You can't control that. Stay committed to the restoration of peace through justice for your people and for the land.

Let go of that doubt that the world has tried to impress upon you.

You will need to believe in your kaupapa and stay committed, not only for your family but for those without a voice, those who have been forgotten or silenced and those who cannot speak. Our planet will continue to suffer. Despite every warning and call to action, some will shut their eyes and pretend otherwise.

However, there will be hope. You will see new movements form from young people supported by their elders, from protectors, activists, and others who are fed up with inaction and carry a desire to do better. You'll learn how to bring others along with you, take complex information and simplify it, so it can resonate in peoples' hearts.

Marama Davidson with her nine year old niece Miliana, 1-year-old granddaughter Raeya and dog Nala. Photo / New Zealand Herald Photograph by Greg Bowker

Part of this will involve being a pou for others to lean against and share their stories with. You will hear many stories of intergenerational violence and trauma, and this will inspire you to keep pushing for transformational change. Don't forget your roots during these times, your own lived experiences, and remember that we, wāhine Māori have the rongoā or healing balm to all of the challenges that we bear the brunt of.

We are our solution. You will realise that our indigenous aroha is stronger than our colonial pain.

Over the coming years, your family will grow around you. You will become a mother to five more beautiful children, Annalisa, Dakota, Manawa, Horouta and Teina, who will join Hiria. They will fill your life with laughter and joy.

You will also be blessed with mokopuna who will make your heart feel like it is bursting with love. Paul will continue to be your rock, anchoring you and your whānau. He will be a loving father and will step up to protect you all.

The decision to enter politics is not just a decision for you but a decision for the whole family.

No one will be left untouched by this call.

There will be sacrifices. The opportunity to have a platform to make meaningful change will mean spending less time with those you love. I urge you to treasure those moments you have together and to use that time to build stronger bonds, so the periods away are less painful.

People will feel that because you are in the public eye, they have a right to comment on who and how you are. Your friends, colleagues and family will be your safe space. Together you can laugh and cry with them. Some will come and go, but for the most part, they will stay by your side and be your refuge.

Marama, you know who you are, that calling to fight injustice, and what to do with it. Remember to take every moment to connect with others. In a world where you will be frequently told that you are not worthy you will be privileged to meet people who insist you are. Believe them.

Nāu i whatu te kākahu, he tāniko tāku – you wove the cloak, I added the border.

Love,

Ma

• Marama Davidson is the co-leader of the Green Party.