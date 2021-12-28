Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Green Party Co-Leader Marama Davidson pens a letter to her 25-year-old self

5 minutes to read
Marama Davidson, Greens co-leader and Minister for the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence. Photo / NZ Herald photograph by Mark Mitchell

Marama Davidson, Greens co-leader and Minister for the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence. Photo / NZ Herald photograph by Mark Mitchell

Lillie Rohan
By
Lillie Rohan

Does wisdom really come with age? Lillie Rohan asked six New Zealand high achievers to write a letter to their 25-year-old self. Today, Marama Davidson.

Tēnā koe e kō.

It is not often we get

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.