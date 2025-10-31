Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Lifestyle
Updated

Green MP Tamatha Paul on living with lupus and arthritis while serving in Parliament

Varsha Anjali
Multimedia Journalist, Lifestyle & Viva·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Green MP Tamatha Paul has revealed she is living with invisible disabilities. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Green MP Tamatha Paul has revealed she is living with invisible disabilities. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Tamatha Paul (Ngāti Awa, Waikato Tainui) is one of Parliament’s most disabled MPs. She tells Varsha Anjali what it’s like living with invisible disabilities while working as a public figure.

Tamatha Paul was 12 when she started to believe something shocking.

“[That] I was going to die young.”

She had

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save