Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
Lifestyle

Prioritise yourself: How to stay on top of your mental health when you're scant on time and money

10 minutes to read
By , Carly Gibbs

KEY POINTS:

  • Making time for yourself needs to be a priority and the best thing you can do for your mental health, aside from taking "mini-breaks", is talk. It costs nothing to chat with a mate, join

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.