Grandma, 51, gives birth to her own granddaughter after becoming daughter's surrogate

Breanna suffered from infertility and countless failed procedures before her mum stepped in to become her surrogate. Photo / Supplied

After years of watching her daughter Breanna Lockwood struggling to conceive, US woman Julie Loving made the heartwarming decision to step in and be her gestational surrogate.

Loving, 51, knew how badly her 29-year-old daughter and her husband Aaron Lockwood, 28, wanted to become parents.

It wasn't until Breanna's first miscarriage when Julie began thinking about carrying her daughter's first child.

Three years later and Julie has made the couple's dreams come true after giving birth to her own grandchild on November 2.

In an Instagram post, an overjoyed Breanna shared her daughter's name – Briar Juliette Lockwood – while explaining how much of a "rock star" her mother was during the process.

"The sacrifices she took to bring this little slice of heaven into our world takes my breath away," Breanna wrote in the post.

"Holding my daughter in my arms, my heart is bursting. The feeling of how I would do absolutely anything needed for this child is radiating through me when I look at her, and reflects back on what my mum did for me."

Breanna explained that during the "trials and tribulations of infertility", her mother has been the biggest supporter in her life.

The 29-year-old said she endured "countless tears" after experiencing 1311 days of 476 injections, 64 blood tests, seven surgical procedures, four failed embryo transfers and one ectopic pregnancy.

When a dilation and curettage (D&C) procedure left Breanna with problematic scar tissue in her uterus, she and her husband Aaron turned to the idea of using a gestational carrier.

However, when her mother came to her with the idea of carrying a baby for them, Breanna said, "My response? I laughed," telling her mother, "You're crazy."

In a recent Instagram post, Breanna explained: "I did not think that was even possible. My mum, Julie, is 51 years old and had already been through menopause.

"But she was persistent."

The next step was talking to Breanna's fertility specialist, Dr Brian Kaplan of Fertility Centres of Illinois, who also wasn't convinced at first.

"My immediate reaction was, 'This is not a good thing," Dr Kaplan told NBC Washington.

"Normally a gestational carrier should be under 40 years, but in medicine you have to look at an individual and personalise it."

⁣ A lot of new followers here! ⁣ Quick recap! ⁣ ⁣ My name is Breanna and my husband here is Aaron! In the middle is my sweet mama who’s 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐝 𝐚𝐬 𝐚 𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐫! ⁣ ⁣ We are over the moon excited, but it took a long hard road to get here. After many many years of infertility and loss, we had our doctor come to us and say that ultimately my uterus was incapable of growing a child. ⁣ ⁣ On our path to become parents, I had a few miscarriages, and one that required a D&C (procedure to remove pregnancy) and I developed a condition called Ashermans Syndrome. Ashermans Syndrome is where bands of scar tissue form inside your uterus. Most commonly from a D&C procedure. Google will tell you it’s rare, but that’s not true. It mostly goes undiagnosed. I had no idea this could happen prior to going in to the operating room that day, and I am still devastated by it. ⁣ ⁣ My mama came to me multiple times offering to carry for us. My response? I laughed. “you crazy!?” lol... I did not think that was even possible. My mom, Julie, is 51 years old and had already been through menopause! But she was persistent. One thing about my mom is when she sets her mind to something, she goes for it. She’s a hardcore athlete, who’s completed multiple Boston marathons and super into heath and fitness. She sets a goal and she goes for it. ⁣ ⁣ Since we already had been through IVF, and my husband and I had no issues creating embryos with my egg and his sperm. Half the work was done. Our embryos were frozen already waiting for us. Once our fertility doctor was on board, he prepared my moms body to carry, taking her out of menopause through hormone therapy, and the rest fell into place. ⁣ ⁣ Julie is 36 weeks with our baby girl! Her first grandchild! This has been the wildest ride of our lives. We are so grateful for my mom and that we were given this opportunity ... I don’t think there’s ever been a morning I don’t wake up and pinch myself. ⁣ ⁣ Thanks for joining us on this adventure! We love hearing how far this story has reached, comment below where you’re from ♥⁣ ⁣ 📸: @oatsandhoneyphotography

The fertility specialist, who has done more than 20,000 IVF procedures over his 29-year career, gave Julie the green light after rigorous testing and education around possible risks.

"Fortunately she got pregnant the very first time with the very first embryo," he said. "I've been with Breanna for years with so much trauma and intensity – the resilience was mind-boggling. If she did not have her mum, she wouldn't have a baby."

"My mum breezed through every preliminary test she took, to be able to give us this gift," Breanna wrote in an Instagram post.

"Defying the odds at 51 years old, she's pushing reproductive science out of the box, as ONE of only a handful of surrogates nationwide to deliver their grandchild via gestational surrogacy," she said.

The new mum said sharing the adventure with her own mother has been the most "unique and amazing experience".

"Surrogacy is truly the most selfless gift. She is the pure example of 'you would do anything for your kids', and if I can even be half of the mother she is, I know I'm doing something right."