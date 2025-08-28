Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Government urged to take sex ed seriously as experts, advocates highlight porn’s harmful influence

Tom Rose
By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Online pornography is easily accessible for young people in New Zealand like ‘Tom’ who became an addict at age 11. Video / Mike Scott

WARNING: This story deals with sexual content and is suitable for adults only

While the Government has moved to strip “gender, sexuality, and relationship-based education guidelines” from New Zealand’s curriculum, experts and advocates warn men’s sexual wellbeing is at a crisis point because of inadequate education and the ease of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save