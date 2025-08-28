WARNING: This story deals with sexual content and is suitable for adults only
While the Government has moved to strip “gender, sexuality, and relationship-based education guidelines” from New Zealand’s curriculum, experts and advocates warn men’s sexual wellbeing is at a crisis point because of inadequate education and the ease ofaccess to pornography.
A 2024 Australian study of 4702 people aged 18-35 found 57% had been strangled during sex and 51% had strangled a partner.
Porn was the most common place participants first saw the practice.
Many reported the act occurred without explicit consent, or where prior consent was assumed to apply to future encounters.
With two-thirds of 14-17-year-olds in New Zealand admitting they’d seen porn, Hewitt warned that without “porn literacy” – the ability to critique such media through the lens of its production – many young people absorb unrealistic scripts and ideas about bodies, performance and behaviours.
Yet most alarming to her is its connection to the rise in non-consensual choking.
“A lot of it is happening to young people, and it is gendered,” Hewitt said.
“It’s primarily men doing it to women without consent, but the studies are also saying that a lot of women are now going into sexual encounters with people expecting those things to happen, because it’s become so prevalent.”
Hewitt said the Government was doing people “a disservice” by rolling back the guidelines.
“It’s a real shame because our young people aren’t choosing to be misinformed around sex ... It’s the adults who are making those decisions.”
“For a few clicks of the button, you can be watching literally anything on the internet, and there are some extremes that are readily available,” Kelly said.
“[But] it’s not necessarily real life. I think if we view it through that lens, it’s not as damaging or scary.”
Her own approach, which avoids editing her content as much as possible, has had an “overwhelmingly positive” reception.
“We’re so used to seeing super polished, edited, performative content that the real moments, like the laughter or the pauses or the little mess-ups, actually make it feel more intimate than the act of sex itself.”
Who’s left to fill the void?
Hewitt said conversations about media literacy needed to start earlier now the internet is so entwined with young people’s lives.
“We know the algorithms are designed to keep you clicking,” she said.