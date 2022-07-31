Gordon Ramsay sparked outrage after he posted a TikTok video of him playfully picking out lambs to eat. Photo / TikTok / @gordonramsayofficial

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is no stranger to stirring up controversy.

The TV personality, 55, has sparked outrage after he posted a 28-second video on TikTok of him playfully picking out lambs to eat.

"Yummy, yum, yum, yum, yum," he said in the clip, as he climbed over the fence into the yard.

"Which one's going in the oven first?" he asked, before pointing at the lamb he wanted and proclaiming, "You."

"The lamb sauce was still not found in the making of this video," he jokingly captioned the video.

The video has attracted 7.7 million views, with many furious that the MasterChef host would consider slaughtering those lambs.

"Ok I am not a vegan or vegetarian but that crosses the line," one person wrote.

"Don't play with your food, Gordon," another jokily said.

"Alright I think Gordon has finally lost it. Someone do something before it's too late," a third said.

"Gordon please leave them alone," a fourth person wrote. "Find the lamb sauce, not the lamb."

Many fans wondered if the video was a response to a feud with a vegan TikTok user who had called Ramsay out for his love of meat.

Last year, the British chef was scolded by TikToker That Vegan Teacher who sang, "Eating animals is wrong, Gordon Ramsay. Hurting animals is wrong, Gordon Ramsay. Share this song, Gordon Ramsay."

Ramsay responded by duetting the clip on the app — and paired it with footage of him eating a hamburger.