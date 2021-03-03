Google Maps captures moment man attacking another person with pickaxe in bizarre incident

The bizarre scene was captured by the Google car in Stoke-on-Trent. Photo / Google

Google Maps' car has caught two men in a bizarre act after capturing a pickaxe attack.

The strange scene was captured in Stoke-on-Trent in the UK.

On the map, a man can be seen lifting a pickaxe above his head as his "victim" lies helplessly on the ground.

The man with a pickaxe looks ready to swing it down upon the man lying on the ground.

While it the moment appears alarming, some people believe the pair could have been playing up for the camera.

The baffling photo as posted online with the caption: "Quick, the Google car is coming.

Another commented on the location, asking: "This is Fenton ain't it? Never thought I'd see good old Stoke online like this."

One joked: "Just Minecraft Steve harvesting the bodies for some meat."

Another internet user remarked: "Even with the blur I can tell the guy on the left is laughing his ass off."

A third commented: "People who drive Google cars must see a lot of crazy stuff."

It's not the first time users have spotted something weird on Google Maps in the UK.

Users were shocked when one spotted a Soviet tank parked on a quiet London street.

The vehicle was seen by an eagle-eyed user of the app's Street View tool between Bermondsey and Elephant and Castle.