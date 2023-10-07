Donna Hay’s follow-up to her best-selling Basics to Brilliance cookbook starts each chapter with a basic recipe - then uses it to form a host of creative, fresh options with the base recipe as the flavoursome star of the show.

No-fuss flatbread. Photo / Chris Court

No-fuss flatbread

Makes 6

2 cups plain flour, plus extra for dusting

3 tsp baking powder

1¼ cups plain thick yoghurt

½ tsp table salt

Extra virgin olive oil, for brushing

Garlic and parsley oil (optional)

⅓ cup extra virgin olive oil

4 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 Tbsp finely chopped flat-leaf parsley leaves

1. Place the flour and baking powder in a bowl and mix to combine. Add the yoghurt and salt and mix until a rough dough forms.

2. Turn dough out on to a lightly floured surface and divide into 6 equal portions. With lightly floured hands, roll each portion into a ball, then lightly dust in the extra flour. Roll each ball between sheets of non-stick baking paper to an 18cm round.

3. To make the garlic and parsley oil, place the oil, garlic and parsley in a bowl and mix to combine. Set aside.

4. Heat a non-stick frying pan over high heat. Brush one side of the flatbread with olive oil and cook, in batches, for 40 seconds to 1 minute. Brush the other side with oil, flip and cook for a further 1 minute or until cooked through and charred.

5. Transfer the flatbread to wire racks and brush with the garlic and parsley oil while hot, if desired. Serve warm.

Cook’s notes

- For the fluffiest results, keep the dough as wet as possible, and try not to overwork the dough when rolling it.

- Store the flatbread in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 2 days.

Za'atar. Photo / Chris Court

Za’atar

Makes ½ cup

1 Tbsp dried thyme leaves

2 Tbsp sesame seeds, lightly toasted

2 Tbsp sumac

½ tsp sea salt flakes

Place the thyme, sesame seeds, sumac and salt in a bowl and mix to combine. Store za’atar in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 2-3 months.

Za'atar lamb skewers with whipped feta. Photo / Chris Court

Za’atar lamb skewers with whipped feta

Serves 4

700g lamb backstrap (loin), cut into chunks

2 Tbsp chopped oregano leaves

2 tsp finely grated lemon rind

4 cloves garlic, crushed

2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 Tbsp za’atar, plus extra

Sea salt and cracked black pepper

200g soft feta

½ cup plain thick yoghurt

Warm flatbread (option to use the no-fuss flatbreads), lettuce and cucumber, to serve

1. Combine lamb, oregano, lemon rind, garlic, oil, za’atar, salt and pepper in a bowl. Allow to marinate for 15 minutes.

2. Heat a non-stick frying pan over high heat.

3. Thread lamb on to 8 metal skewers and cook for 6–8 minutes, turning occasionally, until cooked.

4. Whisk feta and yoghurt together. Top flatbreads with lettuce, cucumber, lamb skewers, the whipped feta and extra za’atar.

Crispy chilli oil. Photo / Chris Court

Crispy chilli oil

Makes 1½ cups

1 cup vegetable oil

6 shallots, thinly sliced

10 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

¼ cup dried chilli flakes

¼ cup sesame oil

2 Tbsp firmly packed brown sugar

1 Tbsp fermented black beans, finely chopped

1 tsp sea salt flakes

1 Heat a large frying pan over medium heat. Add the oil and heat for 1 minute.

2. Add the shallots and garlic and cook for 12–15 minutes, stirring frequently, until lightly golden and the garlic is crispy.

3. Remove from the heat and stir through the chilli, sesame oil, sugar, fermented black beans and salt. Transfer to a sterilised glass jar.

Cook’s notes

- Fermented black beans, sometimes called salted black beans, are found in the Asian section of some supermarkets and at Asian grocers.

- It is essential to sterilise jars thoroughly and store crispy chilli oil in the refrigerator. When using the chilli oil, don’t leave the jar out at room temperature for too long. You can keep this in a sterilised glass jar in the refrigerator for up to 1 month.

Crispy chilli chicken burger. Photo / Chris Court

Crispy chilli chicken burger

Serves 4

½ cup Shaoxing (Chinese cooking wine)

¼ cup soy sauce

1½ Tbsp finely grated ginger

4 x 125g chicken thigh fillets, trimmed

1 cup plain flour

1 cup cornflour

½ tsp table salt

Vegetable oil, for deep-frying

4 burger buns, halved

Mayonnaise, finely shredded cabbage, coriander and crispy chilli oil, to serve

1. Combine the Shaoxing, soy sauce and ginger. Add the chicken and turn to coat. Allow to marinate in the refrigerator for 1 hour.

2. Combine the flour, cornflour and salt in a bowl. Add the chicken and press to coat. Heat 6cm of oil in a saucepan over medium-high heat. In batches, cook chicken for 6-7 minutes, turning throughout, until golden and cooked through. Drain on absorbent kitchen paper.

3. To assemble, spread the burger buns with mayonnaise. Top with cabbage, coriander, chicken and crispy chilli oil.

Chocolate mousse. Photo / Chris Court

Chocolate mousse

Serves 4–6

1 cup single or pure cream

½ cup double cream

220g dark (70% cocoa) chocolate, finely chopped

¼ cup water

1 tsp vanilla extract

3 large eggs

4 large egg yolks, extra

⅓ cup caster sugar

1. Place both the creams into a cold bowl and whisk together until soft peaks form. Refrigerate until required.

2. Place the chocolate, water and vanilla in a large heatproof bowl over a saucepan of simmering water (the bowl should not touch the water) and stir until melted. Allow to cool slightly (the mixture may split).

3. Place the eggs, extra yolks and sugar in a heatproof bowl over a saucepan of simmering water (the bowl should not touch the water). Using a handheld electric mixer, beat on high speed for 8 minutes or until the mixture is warm, thick and fluffy.

4. Remove the bowl from the heat. Add ½ cup (125ml) of the egg mixture to the chocolate mixture and, using a metal spoon, fold to combine. Add this chocolate and egg mixture to the remaining egg mixture and gently fold to combine.

5. Place mixture over an ice bath and very gently fold until cooled. Remove from the ice bath, add the whipped cream and gently fold to combine.

6. Spoon the mousse into serving bowls or glasses and refrigerate for 2 hours or until well chilled and set.

Flourless chocolate mousse layer cake. Photo / Chris Court

Flourless chocolate mousse layer cake

Serves 12

350g dark (70% cocoa) chocolate, chopped

185g unsalted butter, chopped

6 eggs

1 cup firmly packed brown sugar

¼ cup milk

1 cup ground almonds

1 x quantity chocolate mousse mixture, prepared to the end of step 5

Cocoa, for dusting

1. Preheat oven to 170C. Line the base and sides of a 24cm round springform cake tin with non-stick baking paper.

2. Place the chocolate and butter in a saucepan over low heat and stir until melted.

3. Place the eggs, sugar, milk and almond meal in a bowl and whisk to combine. Add the chocolate mixture and whisk until smooth. Spoon into the prepared tin and cover with aluminium foil. Bake for 30–35 minutes. Remove the foil and allow to cool for 30 minutes, then refrigerate until cold.

4. When the cake is cool, spoon over the chocolate mousse mixture and refrigerate for 6 hours or overnight until set.

5. Remove from the tin and place on a serving plate. Allow to stand for 10 minutes before dusting with cocoa, to serve.

Edited extract from Even More Basics to Brilliance by Donna Hay. Photography by Chris Court. Published by HarperCollins Publishers. RRP: $60.















