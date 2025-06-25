Advertisement
Girls Get Off denied SuperGold listing for senior discount on sex toys

By Viv Conway
Girls Get Off co-founders Jo Cummins and Viv Conway. Photo / Jason Malouin

Opinion by Viv Conway
Viv Conway is the co-founder of Girls Get Off

THE FACTS

  • Viv Conway’s proposal to offer SuperGold Card holders a sex toy discount was declined by the Ministry of Social Development.
  • Conway argues the decision is offensive to seniors with healthy sex lives.
  • The ministry stated they avoid partnering with businesses offering products that could make cardholders uncomfortable.

There comes a time in every business owner’s life when they think: “This is the greatest idea anyone’s ever had.”

For myself and my Girls Get Off co-founder Jo Cummins, we thought we’d had that moment earlier this year when we approached the SuperGold Card team about offering

