“The New Zealand insurers had also said it was to do with, like, they weren’t super happy that we were shipping lots overseas.

“That seems strange to me that in a world with so much e-commerce they would be uncomfortable insuring businesses that have overseas exports.”

Conway said the company had been forced to look to Australia because of limited options in New Zealand.

Girls Get Off's Jo Cummins and Viv Conway have been hunting for a new insurer in New Zealand and Australia. Photo / Jason Malouin

“We’ve previously only had one insurer in New Zealand who was happy to insure us,” Conway said.

“Because we don’t have any other people who are keen, that doesn’t leave us with a lot of choice.”

GGO, which also has a branch in Australia, sells its products online.

“In this business we get a lot of knock-backs, we had, obviously, the banking incident last year… we’ve had FedEx refuse to ship our goods from Australia to New Zealand because they classified it as obscene materials,” Conway said.

“It’s still very apparent that there’s still a lot of stigma and that comes through in a lot of different ways… there is just a lot of hoops that we’ve got to jump through, there’s a lot of things we’ve got to be mindful of in this industry.”

‘Outside of policy’

GGO made headlines last December when it was refused a business account by BNZ because the nature of its operations was “outside of BNZ policy”.

BNZ’s chief executive Dan Huggins later admitted the decision was wrong.

“I have seen the articles recently on Girls Get Off and that particular customer: we didn’t get it right with that customer. We certainly don’t see ourselves as the moral police,” Huggins said at the time.

“We are talking with that customer to try and bring them over to the BNZ… we didn’t get it right and we need to fix it.”

According to BNZ, businesses that offered “adult services” were typically required to complete “additional checks”.

