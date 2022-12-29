She made the heartbreaking request in a letter to Santa. Photo / 11 Alive

A seven-year-old girl in America has written a heartbreaking letter to Santa after her dad was killed just days before Christmas.

Father-of-three Joshua Mitchell, 37, was tragically shot and killed in his own driveway after arriving home from work on December 17.

His heartbroken youngest daughter Sa’Raya said she did not want any presents for Christmas – all she wanted was for her father to come back.

The girl, from Georgia, wrote a touching letter to Santa, telling him that someone “hurt” her dad and that she wants “God to bring him back”.

The loving father-of-three was shot outside his home. Photo / 11 Alive

“She said, ‘I’m good in school, I make good grades, can I please have my daddy back?’” Sa’Raya’s mother Nicoele told 11 Alive.

“The fact that it happened before Christmas will always be a conversation of ‘when we lost Daddy’.”

In her letter, Sa’Raya wrote: “Dear Santa, all I want for Christmas is I want my dad back. I love my dad.

“Someone hurt my dad. I want God to bring him back. I’m getting good grades and I [am] good at school.”

The heartbroken daughter asked Santa to bring her dad home. Photo / 11 Alive

Nicoele said the family spent Christmas discussing their favourite memories of Joshua, who she described as “an honourable marine and an entrepreneur, as well as a devoted husband and stepfather”.

“He was the type of person that would give people an opportunity even off of the streets,” she said.

In addition to Sa’Raya, Joshua also had two other daughters, Sa’Maya, 10, and Jaida, 12.

Police responded to Joshua’s home at around 9.40pm on December 17 after receiving multiple emergency calls about people hearing gunshots.

The father was tragically found dead in his own driveway after being shot multiple times.

Law enforcement officials have yet to identify any suspects.

The devastated mum said that the last words her husband said to her were “I love you” before he left for work that morning.

“I’m glad that that morning before he left off to work, we got to say those words to each other,” she said.

“That will forever be in my brain. His kiss and, ‘I love you.”’



