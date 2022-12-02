Online pornography is easily accessible for young people in New Zealand like ‘Tom’ who became an addict at age 11. Video / Mike Scott

An MP in Germany has sparked controversy by leaving his family to move in with a new lover, an ex-porn star.

Hagen Reinhold, 44, is a member of the Free Democratic Party (FDP) and has been a sitting MP since 2017.

He had been with his 51-year-old partner Karoline Preisler — another German politician — for 16 years and shares three teenage children with her.

But he has now left her for Annina Semmelhaack, who used to star in X-rated films as Annina Ucatis.

Semmelhaack, 43, now hopes to enter politics after a life on screen. She said her relationship bloomed with Reinhold during mentoring sessions as she prepared to stand for the FDP in local elections.

“We got to know and love each other in the FDP,” he said.

‘It’s a great love and we’re going into a happy future together,” Semmelhaack said.

Semmelhaack is an economics graduate and was previously married to millionaire real estate mogul Theodor Semmelhaack.

Preisler posted about the public scandal on Twitter as news tore through Germany like wildfire.

“The past few months have been bitter for me,” she said. “After years with Hagen Reinhold (...) and politics in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, there is something new to do.”

In June, Semmelhaack posted a photo with Reinhold of them sitting down during their “mentoring and skills training”, showing their close bond as the pair stare deeply into each other’s eyes.

“During the last week of the German Bundestag session, I visited the office of Hagen Reinhold, MdB,” she posted at the time.

“The team gave me a very warm welcome and involved me in the political work.

“Thank you very much for your participation and your commitment, I felt very comfortable with you!”