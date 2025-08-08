Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Gentrified dripping: The rise of beef tallow in NZ kitchens – Kim Knight

Kim Knight
By
Senior journalist - Premium lifestyle·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Mitchells Nutrition beef tallow promises "a primal approach to food prep".

Mitchells Nutrition beef tallow promises "a primal approach to food prep".

Kim Knight
Opinion by Kim Knight
Kim Knight is a Senior Writer for the New Zealand Herald.
Learn more

Please take care when opening the overhead locker – seven tamarillos and a jar of beef tallow may have moved during flight.

My carry-on bag is a dinner waiting to happen.

I imagined the plane going down somewhere remote: “Is there a Michelin chef on board? Could the nearest food

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save