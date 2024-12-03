The company said all staff had been redeployed to roles within Sanitarium since the last jar of peanut butter rolled off the production line.

Peanut butter isn’t the only food product to be axed by Sanitarium this year.

In March, the company announced it was ceasing production on a number of its cereals, with 49 jobs being cut.

Sanitarium muesli, granola, Light ‘n’ Tasty, Honey Puffs, Weeties, Weet-Bix Clusters, Cluster Crisp and Puffed Wheat will all be discontinued by June 2025.

Sanitarium said at the time it was planning to streamline its product ranges to focus on its Weet-Bix, Weet-Bix Bites and Up&Go brands.

It said muesli, granola, clusters, Light ‘n’ Tasty and puffed cereals represented 10% of sales and have been declining steadily over several years.

Financial accounts for the Seventh Day Adventist Church, which owns Sanitarium, show it had a surplus of $1.73 million in the year to June 30. Revenue from providing goods and services was $225m.

It had total revenue of $280m and total expenses of $278m, which included $214.8m in nutrition expenses.

It employed 564 full-time staff in New Zealand and 101 part-timers in paid work.

In New Zealand, Sanitarium is a registered charity and is exempt from paying income tax.