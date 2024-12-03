Food company Sanitarium has ceased production of its peanut butter range.
Production ended in late July, Sanitarium confirmed to the Herald today.
“After careful consideration and analysis, Sanitarium Health Food Company made the decision earlier this year to cease production of its peanut butter range due to declining customer demand and growth of other favourites,” Sanitarium Health Food Company said.
“Our people have proudly produced every jar made and we thank all our loyal consumers over the last 100 years for loving our quality range of peanut butters.
“Sanitarium understands that this may be sad news to some consumers, and we sincerely apologise for any disappointment caused.”