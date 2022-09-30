'Baby number 3 due in 2023 and we couldn't be happier.' Photo / via gemflynn-Instagram

'Baby number 3 due in 2023 and we couldn't be happier.' Photo / via gemflynn-Instagram

Gemma McCaw has announced she's expecting a third child - and says she couldn't be happier.

The ex-hockey star took to Instagram on Friday night to share a photograph of herself and her husband, legendary All Blacks captain Richie, with their daughters Charlotte and Grace.

The delighted couple and their children wore matching pink hues in the photo, which set the social media platform alight and brought out the Kiwi stars.

Richie's former teammate Israel Dagg congratulated Gemma with a tongue-in-cheek comment.

"Well done gem can we still golf Wednesdays," he wrote.

Hannah Barrett, the wife of All Blacks star Beauden, also congratulated the couple.