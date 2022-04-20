20 March 2022 | Prince Harry opens up about his recent visit with the queen. Video / TODAY

20 March 2022 | Prince Harry opens up about his recent visit with the queen. Video / TODAY

Prince Harry's fellow Brits aren't happy after he said the US is now his home - and hinted he won't be returning to the UK for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

In his latest TV interview with NBC, he cast doubt on speculation he'd be at the celebrations in June amid his ongoing security row with the UK Home Office, reports the Daily Mail.

But in a new revelation, he added, "Home for me now is, you know, for the time being, it's in the States. And it feels that way as well."

However, his lawyers told the High Court in February that the UK "is and always will be his home".

Harry revealed he and Meghan Markle had been "welcomed with open arms" and have "such a great community" in Santa Barbara, California.

He refused to say whether he misses Charles and William amid their feud, but insisted that he is so close with the Queen that they talk about "things she can't talk about with anybody else".

He opened up about their "really special relationship" after their surprise meeting at Windsor Castle last week.

Harry also spoke about his late mother Princess Diana, telling NBC's Today that he feels her "presence in almost everything I do now", and he talks to his son Archie about her and shows him photos of her.

But the interview raised more than a few eyebrows back home in the UK, with countless royal fans taking to social media to criticise him.

"Prince Harry says he now feels America is his home. That's good, stay there. Not wanted here!" one wrote.

Prince Harry is in the Netherlands for the Invictus Games. Photo / Getty Images

Another commented, "What the hell does he mean...protected? ....You have become American Harry ... so just stay there."

A third added, "Prince Harry said he has found peace in California. Let him stay there. The British Royals have had much more peace since his wife left their domiciles. And, they aren't too happy with Harry either."

Royal author Tom Bower told MailOnline that Harry was taking aim at those "standing in the way" of promoting him and his wife.

"To enhance his credibility in America and for Netflix he needs to pretend that he has a special relationship with the Queen. I don't believe the British public would tolerate Harry and Meghan on the balcony. Allowing them there would be self-destructive for the monarchy. That's why I don't believe they will come," he said.

"The recent speculation has been created by their Hollywood publicists to force the Palace to accept the Sussexes' demands. It's becoming an unseemly battle which the Palace needs to firmly squash."

Meanwhile royal author Ingrid Seward told Sky News Harry and Meghan might still attend the Jubilee celebrations.

"But I don't see them sitting on the Buckingham Palace balcony with the rest of the family. Clearly, from what Harry said, he hasn't really had any connection with his brother."